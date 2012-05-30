May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,860 244-294 243-299 Wheat Tukda 2,420 245-352 244-360 Jowar White 915 215-374 200-373 Bajra 250 229-240 205-245 PULSES Gram 400 828-853 812-858 Udid 145 435-0,645 455-0,705 Moong 1,100 790-0,851 815-0,845 Tuar 150 403-715 405-713 Maize --2 215-235 215-240 Vaal Deshi 125 355-0,535 350-0,525 Choli 265 564-0,785 575-0,795 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200