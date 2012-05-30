May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to thin supply.
* Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,860 244-294 243-299
Wheat Tukda 2,420 245-352 244-360
Jowar White 915 215-374 200-373
Bajra 250 229-240 205-245
PULSES
Gram 400 828-853 812-858
Udid 145 435-0,645 455-0,705
Moong 1,100 790-0,851 815-0,845
Tuar 150 403-715 405-713
Maize --2 215-235 215-240
Vaal Deshi 125 355-0,535 350-0,525
Choli 265 564-0,785 575-0,795
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200