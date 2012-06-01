June 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up duether due to thin supply.
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Aupicious day of
Bheem Ekadashi.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 244-294
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 245-352
Jowar White --- ----000 215-374
Bajra 000 ----000 229-240
PULSES
Gram 000 ----000 828-853
Udid 000 000-0,000 435-0,645
Moong 000 000-0,000 790-0,851
Tuar 000 ----000 403-715
Maize --- ----000 215-235
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 355-0,535
Choli --- 000-0,000 564-0,785
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,425-4,475 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200