June 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up duether due to thin supply. * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Aupicious day of Bheem Ekadashi. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 244-294 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 245-352 Jowar White --- ----000 215-374 Bajra 000 ----000 229-240 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 828-853 Udid 000 000-0,000 435-0,645 Moong 000 000-0,000 790-0,851 Tuar 000 ----000 403-715 Maize --- ----000 215-235 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 355-0,535 Choli --- 000-0,000 564-0,785 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,425-4,475 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200