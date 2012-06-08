June 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased further due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,500 248-300 247-325 Wheat Tukda 2,050 258-330 252-355 Jowar White 360 165-357 180-345 Bajra 125 199-228 195-220 PULSES Gram 545 790-830 810-835 Udid 035 480-0,690 473-0,680 Moong 1,000 750-0,810 750-0,820 Tuar 045 435-785 439-785 Maize 12 213-238 215-235 Vaal Deshi 25 311-0,531 435-0,531 Choli 55 550-0,900 435-0,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,275-4,325 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200