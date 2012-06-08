June 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased further due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,500 248-300 247-325
Wheat Tukda 2,050 258-330 252-355
Jowar White 360 165-357 180-345
Bajra 125 199-228 195-220
PULSES
Gram 545 790-830 810-835
Udid 035 480-0,690 473-0,680
Moong 1,000 750-0,810 750-0,820
Tuar 045 435-785 439-785
Maize 12 213-238 215-235
Vaal Deshi 25 311-0,531 435-0,531
Choli 55 550-0,900 435-0,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,275-4,325 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200