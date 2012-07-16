July 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,260 291-340 288-332 Wheat Tukda 1,750 288-359 285-358 Jowar White 70 197-425 195-412 Bajra 050 215-230 212-225 PULSES Gram 375 860-940 890-948 Udid 025 460-0,715 450-0,800 Moong 202 810-0,980 850-0,960 Tuar 010 445-850 440-840 Maize 15 245-266 240-265 Vaal Deshi 56 360-0,550 355-0,548 Choli 35 655-0,805 652-0,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400