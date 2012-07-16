July 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,260 291-340 288-332
Wheat Tukda 1,750 288-359 285-358
Jowar White 70 197-425 195-412
Bajra 050 215-230 212-225
PULSES
Gram 375 860-940 890-948
Udid 025 460-0,715 450-0,800
Moong 202 810-0,980 850-0,960
Tuar 010 445-850 440-840
Maize 15 245-266 240-265
Vaal Deshi 56 360-0,550 355-0,548
Choli 35 655-0,805 652-0,805
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400