BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
July 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,305 295-320 291-340 Wheat Tukda 2,015 275-360 288-359 Jowar White 70 198-422 197-425 Bajra 035 220-245 215-230 PULSES Gram 360 871-951 860-940 Udid 020 465-0,825 460-0,715 Moong 185 849-0,980 810-0,980 Tuar 005 450-865 445-850 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 59 365-0,545 360-0,550 Choli 30 660-0,825 655-0,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr