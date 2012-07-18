July 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,480 296-340 295-320 Wheat Tukda 1,290 292-370 275-360 Jowar White 50 196-422 198-422 Bajra 135 210-225 220-245 PULSES Gram 360 871-951 871-951 Udid 015 465-0,810 465-0,825 Moong 139 815-0,949 849-0,980 Tuar 005 450-845 450-865 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 50 365-0,550 365-0,545 Choli 30 650-0,800 660-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400