July 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,480 296-340 295-320
Wheat Tukda 1,290 292-370 275-360
Jowar White 50 196-422 198-422
Bajra 135 210-225 220-245
PULSES
Gram 360 871-951 871-951
Udid 015 465-0,810 465-0,825
Moong 139 815-0,949 849-0,980
Tuar 005 450-845 450-865
Maize --- ----000 245-266
Vaal Deshi 50 365-0,550 365-0,545
Choli 30 650-0,800 660-0,825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400