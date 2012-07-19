MEDIA-India's DoT to examine Trai's penalty recommendations on Airtel, Vodafone & Idea - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 290-320 296-340 Wheat Tukda 1,145 285-365 292-370 Jowar White 65 198-425 196-422 Bajra 100 200-224 210-225 PULSES Gram 300 925-965 871-951 Udid 010 470-0,815 465-0,810 Moong 068 851-0,990 815-0,949 Tuar 008 455-850 450-845 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 45 360-0,545 365-0,550 Choli 25 655-0,810 650-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
