July 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 290-320 296-340 Wheat Tukda 1,145 285-365 292-370 Jowar White 65 198-425 196-422 Bajra 100 200-224 210-225 PULSES Gram 300 925-965 871-951 Udid 010 470-0,815 465-0,810 Moong 068 851-0,990 815-0,949 Tuar 008 455-850 450-845 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 45 360-0,545 365-0,550 Choli 25 655-0,810 650-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,300-5,400 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400