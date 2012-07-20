July 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,820 296-338 290-320 Wheat Tukda 1,700 295-369 285-365 Jowar White 67 199-424 198-425 Bajra 095 201-225 200-224 PULSES Gram 200 875-964 925-965 Udid 012 475-0,810 470-0,815 Moong 243 845-1,033 851-0,990 Tuar 005 445-850 455-850 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 56 365-0,548 360-0,545 Choli 20 650-0,815 655-0,810 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,430-1,440 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400