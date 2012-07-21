July 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills and exporters. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to buing enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,000 295-340 296-338 Wheat Tukda 1,850 285-342 295-369 Jowar White 65 190-425 199-424 Bajra 080 220-229 201-225 PULSES Gram 111 901-981 875-964 Udid 010 480-0,850 475-0,810 Moong 223 832-1,020 845-1,033 Tuar 010 450-855 445-850 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 30 425-0,641 365-0,548 Choli --- 000-0,000 650-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,430-1,440 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 5,100-5,150 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,600-5,700 5,400-5,500 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400