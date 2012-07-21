July 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills and
exporters.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buing enquiries from mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,000 295-340 296-338
Wheat Tukda 1,850 285-342 295-369
Jowar White 65 190-425 199-424
Bajra 080 220-229 201-225
PULSES
Gram 111 901-981 875-964
Udid 010 480-0,850 475-0,810
Moong 223 832-1,020 845-1,033
Tuar 010 450-855 445-850
Maize --- ----000 245-266
Vaal Deshi 30 425-0,641 365-0,548
Choli --- 000-0,000 650-0,815
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,430-1,440
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 5,050-5,100 4,950-5,000
Gram dal 6,050-6,100 5,950-6,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 5,100-5,150 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,600-5,700 5,400-5,500
Udid 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400