July 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,235 298-342 295-340 Wheat Tukda 1,975 288-350 285-342 Jowar White 45 200-465 190-425 Bajra 070 221-255 220-229 PULSES Gram 125 920-970 901-981 Udid 015 485-0,945 480-0,850 Moong 260 952-1,071 832-1,020 Tuar 015 455-860 450-855 Maize --- ----000 245-266 Vaal Deshi 40 350-0,650 425-0,641 Choli 40 800-0,925 650-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,180-1,190 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,600-5,700 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400