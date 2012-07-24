July 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,025 285-325 298-342 Wheat Tukda 1,250 289-340 288-350 Jowar White 70 220-495 200-465 Bajra 045 237-257 221-255 PULSES Gram 400 918-985 920-970 Udid 020 490-0,950 485-0,945 Moong 488 821-1,162 952-1,071 Tuar 010 465-850 455-860 Maize 10 250-270 245-266 Vaal Deshi 100 450-0,527 350-0,650 Choli 30 805-0,950 800-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,470-1,480 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,100-6,200 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400