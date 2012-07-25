July 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to short supply.
* Jowar prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to restricted retail demand.
* Rajkot market yard remained closed today on account of religious function.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 285-325
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 289-340
Jowar White --- ----000 220-495
Bajra 000 ----000 237-257
PULSES
Gram 000 ----000 918-985
Udid 000 000-0,000 490-0,950
Moong 000 000-0,000 821-1,162
Tuar 000 ----000 465-850
Maize --- ----000 250-270
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 450-0,527
Choli --- 000-0,000 805-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,180-1,190
Jowar 2,100-2,150 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 5,050-5,100
Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400