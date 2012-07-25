July 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Jowar prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed today on account of religious function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 285-325 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 289-340 Jowar White --- ----000 220-495 Bajra 000 ----000 237-257 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 918-985 Udid 000 000-0,000 490-0,950 Moong 000 000-0,000 821-1,162 Tuar 000 ----000 465-850 Maize --- ----000 250-270 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 450-0,527 Choli --- 000-0,000 805-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,180-1,190 Jowar 2,100-2,150 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,050-5,100 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400