July 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,675 290-315 285-325 Wheat Tukda 1,950 298-330 289-340 Jowar White 45 320-500 220-495 Bajra 035 240-260 237-257 PULSES Gram 425 939-977 918-985 Udid 090 450-0,921 490-0,950 Moong 500 950-1,100 821-1,162 Tuar 010 500-875 465-850 Maize 10 250-290 250-270 Vaal Deshi 120 525-0,700 450-0,527 Choli 43 895-0,950 805-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400