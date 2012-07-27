July 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved down further due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,115 288-325 290-315 Wheat Tukda 1,335 299-340 298-330 Jowar White 32 320-520 320-500 Bajra 040 245-265 240-260 PULSES Gram 125 901-955 939-977 Udid 150 450-0,911 450-0,921 Moong 075 805-1,080 950-1,100 Tuar 020 450-900 500-875 Maize --8 260-295 250-290 Vaal Deshi 125 450-0,517 525-0,700 Choli 40 900-0,905 895-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,240-1,250 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400