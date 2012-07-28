FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,975 292-315 288-325 Wheat Tukda 1,280 282-340 299-340 Jowar White 60 300-535 320-520 Bajra 035 248-260 245-265 PULSES Gram 125 875-935 901-955 Udid 090 455-0,915 450-0,911 Moong 118 800-1,142 805-1,080 Tuar 015 355-905 450-900 Maize 10 295-305 260-295 Vaal Deshi 135 500-0,705 450-0,517 Choli 35 905-0,915 900-0,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,430-1,440 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,270-1,280 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,050-6,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400