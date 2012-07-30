July 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices increased due to buying support from flour mills and exporters. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,510 300-325 292-315 Wheat Tukda 1,415 299-341 282-340 Jowar White 115 295-530 300-535 Bajra 050 245-255 248-260 PULSES Gram 150 850-925 875-935 Udid 080 450-0,910 455-0,915 Moong 219 1,031-1,151 800-1,142 Tuar 010 350-930 355-905 Maize --7 290-304 295-305 Vaal Deshi 75 500-0,700 500-0,705 Choli 30 900-0,910 905-0,915 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,420-1,430 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400