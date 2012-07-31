July 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,310 314-321 300-325 Wheat Tukda 1,550 305-342 299-341 Jowar White 102 296-529 295-530 Bajra 045 246-254 245-255 PULSES Gram 225 830-921 850-925 Udid 050 440-0,900 450-0,910 Moong 116 949-1,134 1,031-1,151 Tuar 015 340-925 350-930 Maize --- ----000 290-304 Vaal Deshi 85 502-0,705 500-0,700 Choli 15 890-0,905 900-0,910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,600-6,700 6,300-6,400