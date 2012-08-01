Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,410 315-335 314-321 Wheat Tukda 1,350 306-343 305-342 Jowar White 150 282-517 296-529 Bajra 50 255-268 246-254 PULSES Gram 125 838-926 830-921 Udid 40 500-0,875 440-900 Moong 330 920-1,138 949-1,134 Tuar 20 350-915 340-925 Maize --- ----000 290-304 Vaal Deshi 75 500-702 502-705 Choli 20 880-910 890-905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700