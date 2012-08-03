Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices declined due to increased arrivals from other producing
states.
* Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,850 314-343 315-335
Wheat Tukda 1,630 310-324 306-343
Jowar White 150 240-515 282-517
Bajra 150 210-260 255-268
PULSES
Gram 195 842-957 838-926
Udid 60 550-850 500-875
Moong 90 950-1,041 920-1,138
Tuar 40 750-900 350-915
Maize 25 280-310 290-304
Vaal Deshi 50 425-650 500-702
Choli 25 700-850 880-910
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,480-1,490
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Udid 4,100-4,150 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700