Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices declined due to increased arrivals from other producing states. * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,850 314-343 315-335 Wheat Tukda 1,630 310-324 306-343 Jowar White 150 240-515 282-517 Bajra 150 210-260 255-268 PULSES Gram 195 842-957 838-926 Udid 60 550-850 500-875 Moong 90 950-1,041 920-1,138 Tuar 40 750-900 350-915 Maize 25 280-310 290-304 Vaal Deshi 50 425-650 500-702 Choli 25 700-850 880-910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,480-1,490 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700