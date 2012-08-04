Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to short supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,725 315-325 314-343 Wheat Tukda 1,730 320-340 310-324 Jowar White 135 235-510 240-515 Bajra 145 205-250 210-260 PULSES Gram 236 850-983 842-957 Udid 055 555-855 550-850 Moong 143 970-1,131 950-1,041 Tuar 35 745-905 750-900 Maize 20 275-305 280-310 Vaal Deshi 59 430-655 425-650 Choli 30 705-855 700-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700