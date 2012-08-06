Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Rice prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,730 306-322 315-325
Wheat Tukda 1,580 305-341 320-340
Jowar White 105 230-500 235-510
Bajra 105 208-252 205-250
PULSES
Gram 260 860-990 850-983
Udid 45 550-850 555-855
Moong 142 931-1,106 970-1,131
Tuar 30 740-900 745-905
Maize 15 270-290 275-305
Vaal Deshi 35 425-650 430-655
Choli 25 706-850 705-855
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,850-4,900
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Udid 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950
Parimal 2,050-2,050 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 6,600-6,700