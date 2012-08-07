Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved down further due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,025 303-327 306-322
Wheat Tukda --,995 300-343 305-341
Jowar White 70 225-501 230-500
Bajra 075 210-250 208-252
PULSES
Gram 300 864-980 860-990
Udid 030 545-0,845 550-0,850
Moong 115 951-1,111 931-1,106
Tuar 010 735-903 740-900
Maize --5 250-285 270-290
Vaal Deshi 25 415-640 425-650
Choli 18 710-848 706-850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,290-1,300
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Udid 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200