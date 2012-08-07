Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved down further due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,025 303-327 306-322 Wheat Tukda --,995 300-343 305-341 Jowar White 70 225-501 230-500 Bajra 075 210-250 208-252 PULSES Gram 300 864-980 860-990 Udid 030 545-0,845 550-0,850 Moong 115 951-1,111 931-1,106 Tuar 010 735-903 740-900 Maize --5 250-285 270-290 Vaal Deshi 25 415-640 425-650 Choli 18 710-848 706-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,290-1,300 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Udid 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200