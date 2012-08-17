India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of religious festival. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 296-330 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 297-355 Jowar White --- ----000 230-530 Bajra 000 ----000 215-255 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 850-960 Udid 000 000-0,000 528-0,820 Moong 000 000-0,000 970-1,130 Tuar 000 ----000 720-900 Maize --- ----000 255-281 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 405-0,600 Choli --- 000-0,000 700-0,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc