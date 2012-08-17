Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of religious festival. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 296-330 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 297-355 Jowar White --- ----000 230-530 Bajra 000 ----000 215-255 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 850-960 Udid 000 000-0,000 528-0,820 Moong 000 000-0,000 970-1,130 Tuar 000 ----000 720-900 Maize --- ----000 255-281 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 405-0,600 Choli --- 000-0,000 700-0,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,460-1,470 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200