Aug. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,850 306-345 296-330 Wheat Tukda 1,600 297-355 297-355 Jowar White 55 235-525 230-530 Bajra 050 210-250 215-255 PULSES Gram 097 860-1,000 850-960 Udid 020 520-0,825 528-0,820 Moong 144 940-1,100 970-1,130 Tuar 024 715-900 720-900 Maize --8 250-280 255-281 Vaal Deshi 22 410-0,590 405-0,600 Choli 18 695-0,815 700-0,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,480-1,490 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200