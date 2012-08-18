Aug. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,850 306-345 296-330
Wheat Tukda 1,600 297-355 297-355
Jowar White 55 235-525 230-530
Bajra 050 210-250 215-255
PULSES
Gram 097 860-1,000 850-960
Udid 020 520-0,825 528-0,820
Moong 144 940-1,100 970-1,130
Tuar 024 715-900 720-900
Maize --8 250-280 255-281
Vaal Deshi 22 410-0,590 405-0,600
Choli 18 695-0,815 700-0,820
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,480-1,490
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
PULSES
Gram 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200