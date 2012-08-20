BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
Aug. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,550 303-335 306-345 Wheat Tukda 1,705 305-350 297-355 Jowar White 435 240-510 235-525 Bajra 225 222-270 210-250 PULSES Gram 205 855-0,995 860-1,000 Udid 025 520-0,840 520-0,825 Moong 177 972-1,080 940-1,100 Tuar 025 715-910 715-900 Maize 75 240-300 250-280 Vaal Deshi 35 400-0,600 410-0,590 Choli 15 700-0,950 695-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac