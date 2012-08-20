Aug. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,550 303-335 306-345 Wheat Tukda 1,705 305-350 297-355 Jowar White 435 240-510 235-525 Bajra 225 222-270 210-250 PULSES Gram 205 855-0,995 860-1,000 Udid 025 520-0,840 520-0,825 Moong 177 972-1,080 940-1,100 Tuar 025 715-910 715-900 Maize 75 240-300 250-280 Vaal Deshi 35 400-0,600 410-0,590 Choli 15 700-0,950 695-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,450-2,500 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200