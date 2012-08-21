Aug. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,925 312-335 303-335 Wheat Tukda 1,075 310-375 305-350 Jowar White 400 250-515 240-510 Bajra 250 225-290 222-270 PULSES Gram 200 866-0,985 855-0,995 Udid 030 525-0,850 520-0,840 Moong 035 851-1,050 972-1,080 Tuar 015 700-920 715-910 Maize 50 240-300 240-300 Vaal Deshi 25 425-0,725 400-0,600 Choli 10 704-1,010 700-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,850-4,900 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200