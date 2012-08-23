Aug. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,775 318-351 320-340 Wheat Tukda --,925 315-382 318-390 Jowar White 205 225-515 225-525 Bajra 075 245-305 240-300 PULSES Gram 138 850-0,977 855-0,980 Udid 025 640-0,900 650-0,880 Moong 208 980-1,150 970-1,125 Tuar 010 710-890 700-875 Maize 25 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,675 460-0,650 Choli 10 740-0,925 750-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 5,000-5,050 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200