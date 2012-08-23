Aug. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,775 318-351 320-340
Wheat Tukda --,925 315-382 318-390
Jowar White 205 225-515 225-525
Bajra 075 245-305 240-300
PULSES
Gram 138 850-0,977 855-0,980
Udid 025 640-0,900 650-0,880
Moong 208 980-1,150 970-1,125
Tuar 010 710-890 700-875
Maize 25 250-300 250-300
Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,675 460-0,650
Choli 10 740-0,925 750-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,950-5,000 5,000-5,050
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200