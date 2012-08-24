MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices increased due to short supply. * Bajri prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,425 324-354 318-351 Wheat Tukda --,925 321-395 315-382 Jowar White 200 245-525 225-515 Bajra 125 240-310 245-305 PULSES Gram 390 850-975 850-977 Udid 040 450-810 640-900 Moong 029 840-975 980-1,150 Tuar 025 550-760 710-890 Maize 25 240-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 30 450-675 450-675 Choli 15 750-900 740-925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.