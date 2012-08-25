Aug. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to retail demand. * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail buying. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,875 325-356 324-354 Wheat Tukda 1,650 322-410 321-395 Jowar White 110 240-515 245-525 Bajra 150 245-310 240-310 PULSES Gram 175 855-0,980 850-0,975 Udid 030 440-0,815 450-0,810 Moong 142 930-1,070 840-0,975 Tuar 030 540-775 550-760 Maize 20 245-300 240-310 Vaal Deshi 30 460-0,680 450-0,675 Choli 20 760-0,910 750-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200