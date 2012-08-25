MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
Aug. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to retail demand. * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail buying. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,875 325-356 324-354 Wheat Tukda 1,650 322-410 321-395 Jowar White 110 240-515 245-525 Bajra 150 245-310 240-310 PULSES Gram 175 855-0,980 850-0,975 Udid 030 440-0,815 450-0,810 Moong 142 930-1,070 840-0,975 Tuar 030 540-775 550-760 Maize 20 245-300 240-310 Vaal Deshi 30 460-0,680 450-0,675 Choli 20 760-0,910 750-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)