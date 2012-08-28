Aug. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to weak advices from other producing states. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,025 338-355 337-360 Wheat Tukda 01,030 334-417 333-415 Jowar White 585 225-525 250-525 Bajra 0,450 250-305 235-310 PULSES Gram 0,080 835-0,950 850-0,960 Udid 0,050 0,550-0,760 0,550-0,875 Moong 0,079 0,980-1,040 0,846-0,998 Tuar 0,030 625-750 825-910 Maize 050 240-325 270-310 Vaal Deshi 060 0,450-0,700 0,410-0,710 Choli 030 0,525-0,960 0,650-0,715 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200