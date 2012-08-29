Aug. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up due to retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,825 332-343 338-355 Wheat Tukda --,735 330-400 334-417 Jowar White 676 260-535 225-525 Bajra 075 250-315 250-305 PULSES Gram 064 840-0,960 835-0,950 Udid 025 550-0,750 550-0,760 Moong 083 994-1,081 980-1,040 Tuar 020 750-910 625-750 Maize 40 270-325 240-325 Vaal Deshi 110 410-0,575 450-0,700 Choli 50 825-1,010 525-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,100-7,200