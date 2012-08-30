Aug. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,725 328-339 332-343
Wheat Tukda --,550 327-395 330-400
Jowar White 485 250-525 260-535
Bajra 250 230-315 250-315
PULSES
Gram 096 835-0,965 840-0,960
Udid 030 554-0,760 550-0,750
Moong 071 850-0,967 994-1,081
Tuar 025 650-915 750-910
Maize 75 260-310 270-325
Vaal Deshi 120 350-0,610 410-0,575
Choli 20 850-1,020 825-1,010
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,950-5,000 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500