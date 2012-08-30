Aug. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,725 328-339 332-343 Wheat Tukda --,550 327-395 330-400 Jowar White 485 250-525 260-535 Bajra 250 230-315 250-315 PULSES Gram 096 835-0,965 840-0,960 Udid 030 554-0,760 550-0,750 Moong 071 850-0,967 994-1,081 Tuar 025 650-915 750-910 Maize 75 260-310 270-325 Vaal Deshi 120 350-0,610 410-0,575 Choli 20 850-1,020 825-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,950-5,000 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500