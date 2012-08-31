Aug. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices dropped due to weak trend at other producing states. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,115 325-341 328-339 Wheat Tukda --,927 323-408 327-395 Jowar White 275 260-540 250-525 Bajra 125 250-310 230-315 PULSES Gram 088 842-0,942 835-0,965 Udid 025 560-0,750 554-0,760 Moong 072 951-1,009 850-0,967 Tuar 020 625-910 650-915 Maize --5 250-325 260-310 Vaal Deshi 50 375-0,590 350-0,610 Choli 20 825-0,950 850-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500