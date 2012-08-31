MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices dropped due to weak trend at other producing states. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,115 325-341 328-339 Wheat Tukda --,927 323-408 327-395 Jowar White 275 260-540 250-525 Bajra 125 250-310 230-315 PULSES Gram 088 842-0,942 835-0,965 Udid 025 560-0,750 554-0,760 Moong 072 951-1,009 850-0,967 Tuar 020 625-910 650-915 Maize --5 250-325 260-310 Vaal Deshi 50 375-0,590 350-0,610 Choli 20 825-0,950 850-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)