Sep. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,075 322-340 325-341 Wheat Tukda --,825 320-405 323-408 Jowar White 405 280-566 260-540 Bajra 305 260-300 250-310 PULSES Gram 160 835-0,935 842-0,942 Udid 020 525-0,798 560-0,750 Moong 040 715-1,001 951-1,009 Tuar 031 600-850 625-910 Maize 80 280-320 250-325 Vaal Deshi 140 512-0,625 375-0,590 Choli 40 750-0,905 825-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,340-1,350 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500