Sep. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,075 322-340 325-341
Wheat Tukda --,825 320-405 323-408
Jowar White 405 280-566 260-540
Bajra 305 260-300 250-310
PULSES
Gram 160 835-0,935 842-0,942
Udid 020 525-0,798 560-0,750
Moong 040 715-1,001 951-1,009
Tuar 031 600-850 625-910
Maize 80 280-320 250-325
Vaal Deshi 140 512-0,625 375-0,590
Choli 40 750-0,905 825-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Tuar 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500