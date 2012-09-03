Sep. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,565 321-345 322-340 Wheat Tukda --,925 318-410 320-405 Jowar White 270 290-580 280-566 Bajra 040 280-300 260-300 PULSES Gram 188 840-0,954 835-0,935 Udid 015 450-0,700 525-0,798 Moong 025 750-0,975 715-1,001 Tuar 021 580-800 600-850 Maize 55 260-330 280-320 Vaal Deshi 41 450-0,615 512-0,625 Choli 70 650-0,925 750-0,905 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,000 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500