Sep. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,975 318-340 321-345 Wheat Tukda --,535 315-390 318-410 Jowar White 105 300-560 290-580 Bajra 100 260-275 280-300 PULSES Gram 226 830-0,941 840-0,954 Udid 015 400-0,800 450-0,700 Moong 021 890-1,123 750-0,975 Tuar 040 740-910 580-800 Maize 200 280-310 260-330 Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,670 450-0,615 Choli 40 650-0,875 650-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,310-1,320 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500