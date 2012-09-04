MEDIA-India's ITC to expand frontiers with foray into fruits, veggies - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,975 318-340 321-345 Wheat Tukda --,535 315-390 318-410 Jowar White 105 300-560 290-580 Bajra 100 260-275 280-300 PULSES Gram 226 830-0,941 840-0,954 Udid 015 400-0,800 450-0,700 Moong 021 890-1,123 750-0,975 Tuar 040 740-910 580-800 Maize 200 280-310 260-330 Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,670 450-0,615 Choli 40 650-0,875 650-0,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,310-1,320 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 5,000-5,050 4,900-4,950 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
