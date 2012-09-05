Sep. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,050 315-345 318-340
Wheat Tukda --,645 310-390 315-390
Jowar White 110 250-550 300-560
Bajra 025 245-290 260-275
PULSES
Gram 128 825-0,949 830-0,941
Udid 010 501-0,725 400-0,800
Moong 040 770-1,050 890-1,123
Tuar 018 500-800 740-910
Maize 125 280-312 280-310
Vaal Deshi 45 410-0,631 450-0,670
Choli 47 620-0,900 650-0,875
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500