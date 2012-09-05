Sep. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,050 315-345 318-340 Wheat Tukda --,645 310-390 315-390 Jowar White 110 250-550 300-560 Bajra 025 245-290 260-275 PULSES Gram 128 825-0,949 830-0,941 Udid 010 501-0,725 400-0,800 Moong 040 770-1,050 890-1,123 Tuar 018 500-800 740-910 Maize 125 280-312 280-310 Vaal Deshi 45 410-0,631 450-0,670 Choli 47 620-0,900 650-0,875 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500