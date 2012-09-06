Sep. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,045 310-345 315-345
Wheat Tukda --,825 307-400 310-390
Jowar White 275 270-530 250-550
Bajra 055 240-270 245-290
PULSES
Gram 150 831-0,960 825-0,949
Udid 006 550-0,735 501-0,725
Moong 035 760-1,125 770-1,050
Tuar 020 690-880 500-800
Maize 90 270-315 280-312
Vaal Deshi 32 421-0,611 410-0,631
Choli 12 520-0,895 620-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,300-1,310
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,100-6,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500