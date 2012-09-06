Sep. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,045 310-345 315-345 Wheat Tukda --,825 307-400 310-390 Jowar White 275 270-530 250-550 Bajra 055 240-270 245-290 PULSES Gram 150 831-0,960 825-0,949 Udid 006 550-0,735 501-0,725 Moong 035 760-1,125 770-1,050 Tuar 020 690-880 500-800 Maize 90 270-315 280-312 Vaal Deshi 32 421-0,611 410-0,631 Choli 12 520-0,895 620-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,300-1,310 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,100-6,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500