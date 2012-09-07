Sep. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,225 312-348 310-345
Wheat Tukda --,835 310-405 307-400
Jowar White 265 265-465 270-530
Bajra 051 225-275 240-270
PULSES
Gram 250 775-0,960 831-0,960
Udid 017 450-0,700 550-0,735
Moong 092 934-1,050 760-1,125
Tuar 011 600-800 690-880
Maize 130 260-310 270-315
Vaal Deshi 35 340-0,595 421-0,611
Choli 30 750-0,820 520-0,895
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300
Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500