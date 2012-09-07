Sep. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,225 312-348 310-345 Wheat Tukda --,835 310-405 307-400 Jowar White 265 265-465 270-530 Bajra 051 225-275 240-270 PULSES Gram 250 775-0,960 831-0,960 Udid 017 450-0,700 550-0,735 Moong 092 934-1,050 760-1,125 Tuar 011 600-800 690-880 Maize 130 260-310 270-315 Vaal Deshi 35 340-0,595 421-0,611 Choli 30 750-0,820 520-0,895 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 Tuar 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500