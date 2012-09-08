Sep. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,075 310-340 312-348
Wheat Tukda --,825 308-408 310-405
Jowar White 115 260-470 265-465
Bajra 065 220-270 225-275
PULSES
Gram 120 742-0,948 775-0,960
Udid 009 450-0,825 450-0,700
Moong 030 885-1,015 934-1,050
Tuar 025 570-750 600-800
Maize 15 255-309 260-310
Vaal Deshi 25 500-0,630 340-0,595
Choli 21 680-0,820 750-0,820
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuar 4,900-4,950 5,000-5,050
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500