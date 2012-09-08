Sep. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,075 310-340 312-348 Wheat Tukda --,825 308-408 310-405 Jowar White 115 260-470 265-465 Bajra 065 220-270 225-275 PULSES Gram 120 742-0,948 775-0,960 Udid 009 450-0,825 450-0,700 Moong 030 885-1,015 934-1,050 Tuar 025 570-750 600-800 Maize 15 255-309 260-310 Vaal Deshi 25 500-0,630 340-0,595 Choli 21 680-0,820 750-0,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 4,900-4,950 5,000-5,050 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500