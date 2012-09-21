Sep. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,525 305-346 305-346
Wheat Tukda --,935 307-380 307-380
Jowar White 101 250-421 250-421
Bajra 070 230-272 230-272
PULSES
Gram 090 815-0,950 815-0,950
Udid 004 620-0,710 620-0,710
Moong 091 848-1,025 848-1,025
Tuar 000 ----000 435-800
Maize 20 265-292 265-292
Vaal Deshi 21 480-0,600 480-0,600
Choli --6 710-1,004 710-1,004
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,340-1,350
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500