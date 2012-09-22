Sep. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,075 305-357 305-355 Wheat Tukda --,835 307-390 306-380 Jowar White 25 250-425 270-425 Bajra 045 205-240 235-295 PULSES Gram 080 820-0,925 850-0,930 Udid 007 475-0,750 505-0,775 Moong 080 750-0,950 650-0,902 Tuar 007 500-870 435-800 Maize --8 270-305 280-345 Vaal Deshi 15 450-0,525 520-0,625 Choli --6 600-0,880 700-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,450-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500