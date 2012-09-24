Sep. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Moong prices declined due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,425 305-358 305-357
Wheat Tukda 1,225 306-395 307-390
Jowar White 95 290-410 250-425
Bajra 062 240-272 205-240
PULSES
Gram 100 830-0,950 820-0,925
Udid 014 550-0,750 475-0,750
Moong 070 650-1,011 750-0,950
Tuar 009 480-815 500-870
Maize --5 270-308 270-305
Vaal Deshi 27 350-0,600 450-0,525
Choli --7 540-0,725 600-0,880
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,050-5,100 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500