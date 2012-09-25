Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,220 300-350 305-358 Wheat Tukda 1,035 305-380 306-395 Jowar White 15 260-400 290-410 Bajra 011 230-275 240-272 PULSES Gram 095 815-0,905 830-0,950 Udid 010 450-0,721 550-0,750 Moong 070 605-1,011 650-1,011 Tuar 000 ----000 480-815 Maize --6 280-310 270-308 Vaal Deshi 20 450-0,611 350-0,600 Choli --4 750-0,860 540-0,725 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,400-7,500