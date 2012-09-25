Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Rice of Basmati quality dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,220 300-350 305-358
Wheat Tukda 1,035 305-380 306-395
Jowar White 15 260-400 290-410
Bajra 011 230-275 240-272
PULSES
Gram 095 815-0,905 830-0,950
Udid 010 450-0,721 550-0,750
Moong 070 605-1,011 650-1,011
Tuar 000 ----000 480-815
Maize --6 280-310 270-308
Vaal Deshi 20 450-0,611 350-0,600
Choli --4 750-0,860 540-0,725
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,400-7,500