Sep. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,910 295-355 300-350
Wheat Tukda --,725 300-375 305-380
Jowar White 15 260-415 260-400
Bajra 011 230-275 230-275
PULSES
Gram 100 811-0,915 815-0,905
Udid 003 550-0,750 450-0,721
Moong 065 502-0,920 605-1,011
Tuar 000 ----000 480-815
Maize --5 280-310 280-310
Vaal Deshi 20 400-0,605 450-0,611
Choli --3 750-0,891 750-0,860
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100