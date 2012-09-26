Sep. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,910 295-355 300-350 Wheat Tukda --,725 300-375 305-380 Jowar White 15 260-415 260-400 Bajra 011 230-275 230-275 PULSES Gram 100 811-0,915 815-0,905 Udid 003 550-0,750 450-0,721 Moong 065 502-0,920 605-1,011 Tuar 000 ----000 480-815 Maize --5 280-310 280-310 Vaal Deshi 20 400-0,605 450-0,611 Choli --3 750-0,891 750-0,860 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 5,050-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100