Sep. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,005 296-356 295-355 Wheat Tukda --,790 305-380 300-375 Jowar White 19 250-410 260-415 Bajra 013 230-280 230-275 PULSES Gram 030 725-0,880 811-0,915 Udid 005 650-0,760 550-0,750 Moong 080 650-1,000 502-0,920 Tuar 000 ----000 480-815 Maize --8 280-315 280-310 Vaal Deshi 22 400-0,605 400-0,605 Choli --6 750-0,890 750-0,891 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100