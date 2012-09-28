Sep. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,125 295-345 296-356
Wheat Tukda --,975 300-395 305-380
Jowar White 80 270-405 250-410
Bajra 015 230-275 230-280
PULSES
Gram 100 750-0,870 725-0,880
Udid 007 525-0,720 650-0,760
Moong 110 650-0,925 650-1,000
Tuar 004 600-800 480-815
Maize --8 275-305 280-315
Vaal Deshi 10 525-0,611 400-0,605
Choli --4 650-0,801 750-0,890
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100