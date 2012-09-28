Sep. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,125 295-345 296-356 Wheat Tukda --,975 300-395 305-380 Jowar White 80 270-405 250-410 Bajra 015 230-275 230-280 PULSES Gram 100 750-0,870 725-0,880 Udid 007 525-0,720 650-0,760 Moong 110 650-0,925 650-1,000 Tuar 004 600-800 480-815 Maize --8 275-305 280-315 Vaal Deshi 10 525-0,611 400-0,605 Choli --4 650-0,801 750-0,890 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100