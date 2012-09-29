Sep. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,095 290-340 295-345 Wheat Tukda --,750 295-375 300-395 Jowar White 80 240-410 270-405 Bajra 015 200-235 230-275 PULSES Gram 060 700-0,865 750-0,870 Udid 015 525-0,700 525-0,720 Moong 095 700-1,011 650-0,925 Tuar 003 600-800 600-800 Maize 15 205-300 275-305 Vaal Deshi 15 525-0,600 525-0,611 Choli --5 500-0,900 650-0,801 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,520-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100