Sep. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,095 290-340 295-345
Wheat Tukda --,750 295-375 300-395
Jowar White 80 240-410 270-405
Bajra 015 200-235 230-275
PULSES
Gram 060 700-0,865 750-0,870
Udid 015 525-0,700 525-0,720
Moong 095 700-1,011 650-0,925
Tuar 003 600-800 600-800
Maize 15 205-300 275-305
Vaal Deshi 15 525-0,600 525-0,611
Choli --5 500-0,900 650-0,801
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,520-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100