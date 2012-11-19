Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,820 321-350 300-346 Wheat Tukda --,700 315-380 301-385 Jowar White 165 244-407 242-402 Bajra 120 265-303 296-302 PULSES Gram 060 750-0,900 833-0,907 Udid 200 430-0,755 550-0,750 Moong 253 1,085-1,104 1,090-1,131 Tuar 025 530-750 510-630 Maize 15 239-300 240-290 Vaal Deshi 30 350-0,600 380-0,591 Choli 55 943-0,970 917-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,575-4,625 4,525-4,575 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100