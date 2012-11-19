Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,820 321-350 300-346
Wheat Tukda --,700 315-380 301-385
Jowar White 165 244-407 242-402
Bajra 120 265-303 296-302
PULSES
Gram 060 750-0,900 833-0,907
Udid 200 430-0,755 550-0,750
Moong 253 1,085-1,104 1,090-1,131
Tuar 025 530-750 510-630
Maize 15 239-300 240-290
Vaal Deshi 30 350-0,600 380-0,591
Choli 55 943-0,970 917-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,575-4,625 4,525-4,575
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100