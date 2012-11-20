Nov. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,710 320-348 321-350
Wheat Tukda 00,605 312-385 315-380
Jowar White 140 245-405 244-407
Bajra 0,075 255-301 265-303
PULSES
Gram 0,104 750-0,768 750-0,900
Udid 0,150 0,448-0,783 0,430-0,755
Moong 0,253 0,880-1,181 1,085-1,104
Tuar 0,005 450-650 530-750
Maize 010 240-295 239-300
Vaal Deshi 015 0,385-0,610 0,350-0,600
Choli 033 0,918-0,955 0,943-0,970
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,575-4,625 4,575-4,625
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,400-6,500
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100